Over and out: Paris punches through Sullivan 48-17

Paris earned a convincing 48-17 win over Sullivan for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 9.
Last season, Paris and Sullivan squared off with January 10, 2022 at Paris High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 27, Sullivan faced off against Galesburg and Paris took on Mt Zion on January 3 at Paris High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.