Over and out: Tuscola punches through Arcola 52-28

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tuscola put away Arcola 52-28 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.
Last season, Tuscola and Arcola faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on December 8 at Decatur Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.