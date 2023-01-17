Over and out: Waverly South County punches through Beardstown 58-14

Waverly South County recorded a big victory over Beardstown 58-14 in Illinois girls basketball on January 17.
Last season, Waverly South County and Beardstown squared off with January 18, 2022 at Waverly South County High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Beardstown faced off against Petersburg PORTA. For results, click here.
