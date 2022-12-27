Oxford Benton Central clips Catlin Salt Fork in tight tilt 57-50

Yes, Oxford Benton Central looked relaxed while edging Catlin Salt Fork, but no autographs please after its 57-50 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Oxford Benton Central and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on December 29, 2021 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
