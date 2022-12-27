 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oxford Benton Central clips Catlin Salt Fork in tight tilt 57-50

Yes, Oxford Benton Central looked relaxed while edging Catlin Salt Fork, but no autographs please after its 57-50 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Oxford Benton Central and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on December 29, 2021 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

