Pana collects victory over Greenville 50-39

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Greenville 50-39 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
Last season, Pana and Greenville faced off on February 1, 2022 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 5, Pana squared off with Teutopolis in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
