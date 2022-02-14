Pana makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Monticello 81-53

Pana broke out to an early lead and topped Monticello 81-53 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 43-28 margin over the Sages after the first quarter.

