Pana makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Tolono Unity 59-29

Pana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 59-29 win over Tolono Unity on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Pana thundered in front of Tolono Unity 32-10 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's might showed as it carried a 49-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.