Pana makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Tolono Unity 59-29

Pana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 59-29 win over Tolono Unity on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Pana thundered in front of Tolono Unity 32-10 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's might showed as it carried a 49-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 10, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Tolono Unity took on Sullivan on February 12 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap

