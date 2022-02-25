Pana sprints past Paris 46-33

Riding a wave of production, Pana dunked Paris 46-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 25.
The Panthers made the first move by forging a 46-33 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
In recent action on February 18, Pana faced off against Tolono Unity and Paris took on Clinton on February 18 at Paris High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.