Pana tackles Hillsboro 69-26

Pana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Hillsboro 69-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Petersburg PORTA on December 30 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
The Panthers opened with a 16-5 advantage over the Hilltoppers through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened an enormous 37-14 gap over the Hilltoppers at the half.
The Panthers took charge in front of the Hilltoppers 57-20 going into the fourth quarter.
