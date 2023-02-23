It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Paris will take its 42-28 victory over Pana for an Illinois girls basketball victory on Feb. 23.
Last season, Pana and Paris squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Pana faced off against Tolono Unity . For a full recap, click here. Paris took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on Feb. 16 at Paris High School. For more, click here.
