Pawnee edges Mason City Illini Central in tough test 36-32

Pawnee didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mason City Illini Central 36-32 at Mason City Illini Central High on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Mason City Illini Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Pawnee as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars took a 25-18 lead over the Indians heading to the intermission locker room.

The Cougars jumped a tight margin over the Indians as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Pawnee, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-7 fourth quarter, too.

