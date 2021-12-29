Peoria plants its flag on Springfield Lanphier 75-24

Peoria jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 75-24 win over Springfield Lanphier at Peoria High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 18 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Peoria opened with a 49-17 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
