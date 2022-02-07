Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central tacks win on Springfield Lutheran 58-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yes, Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central looked superb in beating Springfield Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 58-31 victory on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 31 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Raymond Lincolnwood in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central made the first move by forging a 22-17 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central jumped on top over Springfield Lutheran 58-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

