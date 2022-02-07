Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central tacks win on Springfield Lutheran 58-31

Yes, Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central looked superb in beating Springfield Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 58-31 victory on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central made the first move by forging a 22-17 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central jumped on top over Springfield Lutheran 58-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.