Petersburg PORTA denies Fairbury Prairie Central's challenge 63-48

No quarter was granted as Petersburg PORTA blunted Fairbury Prairie Central's plans 63-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

The Blue Jays jumped in front of the Hawks 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 32-30 margin over Petersburg PORTA at intermission.

The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.

