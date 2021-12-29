Petersburg PORTA denies Fairbury Prairie Central's challenge 63-48

No quarter was granted as Petersburg PORTA blunted Fairbury Prairie Central's plans 63-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.
The Blue Jays jumped in front of the Hawks 15-14 to begin the second quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 32-30 margin over Petersburg PORTA at intermission.
The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.
In recent action on December 20, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Riverton and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 16 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
