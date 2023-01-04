Petersburg PORTA mollywopps Beardstown 54-24

Petersburg PORTA's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-24 win over Beardstown in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Beardstown played in a 51-43 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, Petersburg PORTA squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
