Petersburg PORTA proves to be too much for Manito Midwest Central 64-47

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Petersburg PORTA prevailed over Manito Midwest Central 64-47 at Manito Midwest Central High on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 5, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Mt Pulaski and Petersburg PORTA took on Pawnee on December 1 at Pawnee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
