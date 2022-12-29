Petersburg PORTA slides past Deer Creek-Mackinaw in fretful clash 54-45

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Petersburg PORTA did just enough to beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 22, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Pawnee and Petersburg PORTA took on Staunton on December 17 at Staunton High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
