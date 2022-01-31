Petersburg PORTA tackles Auburn 67-41

Impressive was a ready adjective for Petersburg PORTA's 67-41 throttling of Auburn on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Auburn faced off against Gillespie and Petersburg PORTA took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
