Plainfield North flies high over Taylorville 63-40

It would have taken a herculean effort for Taylorville to claim this one, and Plainfield North wouldn't allow that in a 63-40 decision in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.

The first quarter gave Plainfield North a 11-9 lead over Taylorville.

The Tigers fought to a 32-20 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Taylorville stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 43-35.

The Tigers held on with a 20-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 17, Taylorville squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. For more, click here.

