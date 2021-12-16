Pleasant Plains cancels check from Maroa-Forsyth 42-31

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Maroa-Forsyth on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Pleasant Plains took on Rochester on December 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.
The Cardinals opened with a 10-9 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains fought to a 23-19 half margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.
The Cardinals moved in front of the Trojans 34-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
