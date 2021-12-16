Pleasant Plains cancels check from Maroa-Forsyth 42-31

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Maroa-Forsyth on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The Cardinals opened with a 10-9 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains fought to a 23-19 half margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

The Cardinals moved in front of the Trojans 34-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.