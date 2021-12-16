 Skip to main content
Pleasant Plains cancels check from Maroa-Forsyth 42-31

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Maroa-Forsyth on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 9, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Pleasant Plains took on Rochester on December 11 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

The Cardinals opened with a 10-9 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains fought to a 23-19 half margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.

The Cardinals moved in front of the Trojans 34-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

