Pleasant Plains fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Maroa-Forsyth during a 47-28 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

Maroa-Forsyth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth were engaged in a modest affair at 30-19 as the final quarter started.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 17-9 advantage in the frame.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 42-31 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Pleasant Plains faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central . For more, click here. Maroa-Forsyth took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 28 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For results, click here.