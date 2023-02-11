Pleasant Plains offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Riverton during this 46-23 victory on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Riverton squared off with February 12, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . Click here for a recap. Riverton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 30 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.