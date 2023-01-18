Pleasant Plains drums Williamsville with resounding beat 46-23

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Pleasant Plains did exactly that with a 46-23 win against Williamsville at Williamsville High on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 16-6 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.
The Cardinals opened a lopsided 29-12 gap over the Bullets at the half.
Pleasant Plains stormed to a 40-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Williamsville played in a 42-17 game on December 9, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 9 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.