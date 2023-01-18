 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains drums Williamsville with resounding beat 46-23

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Pleasant Plains did exactly that with a 46-23 win against Williamsville at Williamsville High on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 16-6 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a lopsided 29-12 gap over the Bullets at the half.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 40-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Williamsville played in a 42-17 game on December 9, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 9, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 9 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

