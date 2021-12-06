Pleasant Plains escapes Petersburg PORTA 37-33

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pleasant Plains wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-33 over Petersburg PORTA on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Petersburg PORTA, who began with a 21-17 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-12 stretch over the final quarter.
