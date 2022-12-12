Pleasant Plains gives Normal University the business 54-22

Pleasant Plains ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Normal University 54-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.
In recent action on December 6, Pleasant Plains faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Normal University took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.