The force was strong for Pleasant Plains as it pierced Petersburg PORTA during Wednesday's 48-27 thumping in Illinois girls basketball on February 8.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 12-8 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted in front for a 28-15 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains steamrolled to a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 10-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA faced off on December 6, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . Click here for a recap. Petersburg PORTA took on Mason City Illini Central on February 2 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For results, click here.