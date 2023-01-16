 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains soars over Springfield Lutheran 62-10

Pleasant Plains showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lutheran 62-10 at Springfield Lutheran High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran played in a 37-33 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 9 at Pleasant Plains High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

