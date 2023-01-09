Pleasant Plains soars over Williamsville 49-12

Pleasant Plains rolled past Williamsville for a comfortable 49-12 victory at Pleasant Plains High on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville faced off on December 9, 2021 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Williamsville squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
