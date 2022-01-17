 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains survives competitive clash with Springfield Lutheran 37-33

  • 0

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 37-33 victory at Springfield Lutheran's expense during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Havana on January 12 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cardinals registered a 19-8 advantage at intermission over the Crusaders.

The Crusaders fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cardinals would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cash windfalls for the 2022 Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cash windfalls for the 2022 Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News