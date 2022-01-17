Pleasant Plains survives competitive clash with Springfield Lutheran 37-33

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 37-33 victory at Springfield Lutheran's expense during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Havana on January 12 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals registered a 19-8 advantage at intermission over the Crusaders.
The Crusaders fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cardinals would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
