Pleasant Plains' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Riverton 46-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Riverton played in a 31-27 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 30, Riverton faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For results, click here. Pleasant Plains took on Maroa-Forsyth on February 2 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.