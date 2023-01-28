Pontiac denies Mason City Illini Central's challenge 51-40

Pontiac collected a solid win over Mason City Illini Central in a 51-40 verdict at Mason City Illini Central High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Pawnee and Pontiac took on Tolono Unity on January 23 at Pontiac Township High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.