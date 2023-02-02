Pontiac left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rantoul 55-32 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.
In recent action on January 26, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For a full recap, click here. Pontiac took on Mason City Illini Central on January 28 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.