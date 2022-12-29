Port Byron Riverdale earns narrow win over St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

Port Byron Riverdale finally found a way to top St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Port Byron Riverdale moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at half over the Rams.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 36-35.