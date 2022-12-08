Powerhouse performance: Arcola roars to big win over Decatur Lutheran 57-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola showed it had the juice to douse Decatur Lutheran in a points barrage during a 57-35 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Arcola and Decatur Lutheran faced off on December 9, 2021 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Arcola squared off with Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

