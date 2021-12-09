 Skip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Bloomington roars to big win over Danville 76-55

Bloomington dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 76-55 victory over Danville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 4 , Bloomington squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Purple Raiders jumped in front of the Vikings 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Purple Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-47 lead over the Vikings.

