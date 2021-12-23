Powerhouse performance: Mt. Zion roars to big win over Toledo Cumberland 52-17

Mt. Zion earned a convincing 52-17 win over Toledo Cumberland on December 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Mt. Zion made the first move by forging a 14-2 margin over Toledo Cumberland after the first quarter.
The Braves' shooting thundered to a 35-7 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.
Mt. Zion's might showed as it carried a 43-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
