Powerhouse performance: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roars to big win over Decatur Eisenhower 67-27

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Decatur Eisenhower 67-27 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 42-13 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's authority showed as it carried a 57-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 28 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

