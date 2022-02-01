Powerhouse performance: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roars to big win over Decatur Eisenhower 67-27

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Decatur Eisenhower 67-27 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 1.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 42-13 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's authority showed as it carried a 57-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 28 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
