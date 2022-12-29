 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Taylorville paints a victorious picture in win over Wheaton-Warrenville South 43-26

Taylorville charged Wheaton-Warrenville South and collected a 43-26 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 15-9 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South.

The Tornadoes fought to a 24-17 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Wheaton-Warrenville South trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 32-26.

The Tornadoes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 17, Taylorville squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

