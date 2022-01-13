Putting it all together: Fithian Oakwood overwhelms Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-30

Fithian Oakwood swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Fithian Oakwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-24 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 65-30 final-quarter tie.
Recently on January 6 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Chrisman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
