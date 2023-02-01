 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Normal overwhelms Springfield 59-32

  • 0

Normal handled Springfield 59-32 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 24, Normal faced off against Springfield Southeast . For more, click here. Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on January 27 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canton slips past Dunlap 47-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton's direction just enough to squeeze past Dunlap 47-42 in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News