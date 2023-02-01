Putting it all together: Normal overwhelms Springfield 59-32

Normal handled Springfield 59-32 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 24, Normal faced off against Springfield Southeast . For more, click here. Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on January 27 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.