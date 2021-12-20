Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Athens 42-15

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Athens 42-15 at Athens High on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Pana made the first move by forging a 5-3 margin over Athens after the first quarter.

Pana's offense darted to a 15-5 lead over Athens at the intermission.

Pana enjoyed a monstrous margin over Athens with a 26-9 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

