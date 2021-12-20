Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Athens 42-15

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Athens 42-15 at Athens High on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Pana made the first move by forging a 5-3 margin over Athens after the first quarter.
Pana's offense darted to a 15-5 lead over Athens at the intermission.
Pana enjoyed a monstrous margin over Athens with a 26-9 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 13, Athens faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Pana took on Staunton on December 13 at Staunton High School. For a full recap, click here.
