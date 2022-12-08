 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Quincy Notre Dame knocks out victory beat against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 36-24

  • 0

Quincy Notre Dame pushed past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a 36-24 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.

The first quarter gave Quincy Notre Dame a 12-2 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Cyclones drew within 20-13 at the half.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

The last time Quincy Notre Dame and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played in a 59-29 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Springfield Lanphier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News