Quincy Notre Dame knocks out victory beat against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 36-24

Quincy Notre Dame pushed past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a 36-24 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.

The first quarter gave Quincy Notre Dame a 12-2 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Cyclones drew within 20-13 at the half.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.