Saddled up and ready to go, Quincy Notre Dame spurred past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Quincy Notre Dame and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off on December 9, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on Feb. 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.