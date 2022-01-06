Quincy Notre Dame survives taut tilt with Springfield 62-54

Quincy Notre Dame upended Springfield for a narrow 62-54 victory on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 24-15 lead over the Senators.
Quincy Notre Dame kept a 34-29 intermission margin at Springfield's expense.
Quincy Notre Dame jumped ahead of Springfield 51-46 as the fourth quarter started.
The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Senators 11-8 in the last stanza.
