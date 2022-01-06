Quincy Notre Dame survives taut tilt with Springfield 62-54

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy Notre Dame upended Springfield for a narrow 62-54 victory on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 29 , Springfield squared up on Mundelein Carmel Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 24-15 lead over the Senators.

Quincy Notre Dame kept a 34-29 intermission margin at Springfield's expense.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped ahead of Springfield 51-46 as the fourth quarter started.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Senators 11-8 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

