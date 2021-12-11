 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quincy Notre Dame's convoy passes Havana 57-43

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Quincy Notre Dame spurred past Havana 57-43 on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Quincy Notre Dame opened with a 33-20 advantage over Havana through the first quarter.

Recently on December 6 , Havana squared up on Elmwood in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News