Rally time; Mendon Unity overcomes Canton 82-65

Mendon Unity stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of an 82-65 win over Canton for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 16.
The Little Giants started on steady ground by forging a 21-18 lead over the Mustangs at the end of the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
