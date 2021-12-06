Raymond Lincolnwood nips Mt. Olive in scare 26-18

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Olive 26-18 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Raymond Lincolnwood opened with an 8-4 advantage over Mt. Olive through the first quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood's offense moved to an 8-7 lead over Mt. Olive at the half.

Raymond Lincolnwood moved to a 20-14 bulge over Mt. Olive as the fourth quarter began.

Raymond Lincolnwood hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-4 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.