 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond Lincolnwood nips Mt. Olive in scare 26-18

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Olive 26-18 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Raymond Lincolnwood opened with an 8-4 advantage over Mt. Olive through the first quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood's offense moved to an 8-7 lead over Mt. Olive at the half.

Raymond Lincolnwood moved to a 20-14 bulge over Mt. Olive as the fourth quarter began.

Raymond Lincolnwood hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-4 advantage in the frame.

Recently on November 30 , Mt Olive squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News