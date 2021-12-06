Raymond Lincolnwood nips Mt. Olive in scare 26-18

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Olive 26-18 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Raymond Lincolnwood opened with an 8-4 advantage over Mt. Olive through the first quarter.
Raymond Lincolnwood's offense moved to an 8-7 lead over Mt. Olive at the half.
Raymond Lincolnwood moved to a 20-14 bulge over Mt. Olive as the fourth quarter began.
Raymond Lincolnwood hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-4 advantage in the frame.
