Saddled up and ready to go, Raymond Lincolnwood spurred past Madison 46-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.

In recent action on February 1, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.