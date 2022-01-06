Raymond Lincolnwood records sound decision over Pawnee 34-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Raymond Lincolnwood nabbed it to nudge past Pawnee 34-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 6.

The Indians took the lead 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 15-9 scoring edge over Pawnee.

