Raymond Lincolnwood records sound decision over Pawnee 34-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Raymond Lincolnwood nabbed it to nudge past Pawnee 34-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 6.
The Indians took the lead 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.
Raymond Lincolnwood's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 15-9 scoring edge over Pawnee.
In recent action on December 28, Pawnee faced off against Hillsboro and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Gillespie on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
