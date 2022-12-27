Razor thin: Athens earns tough verdict over Manito Midwest Central 50-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-44 over Manito Midwest Central at Manito Midwest Central High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Athens and Manito Midwest Central played in a 53-43 game on February 7, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Athens took on Pana on December 19 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.